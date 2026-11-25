The Brief A Thurston County man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for attacking a woman in her apartment in 2024. Xavier Carrol, 28, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree burglary with a firearm and indecent liberties. DNA evidence linked Carrol to the attack, and he will be required to register as a sex offender after his release.



A Thurston County man initially charged with first-degree rape was sentenced Wednesday to more than 15 years in prison for a 2024 attack on a woman in her apartment while her three children were home.

Xavier Carrol, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to several charges, including first-degree burglary with a firearm and indecent liberties. Judge Kelly Wood imposed a sentence that includes six years of additional prison time for a weapons enhancement. Carrol cannot earn early release credit on those six years and will be required to register as a sex offender after his release.

Xavier Carrol in court for sentencing on Nov. 25, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The backstory:

Thurston County sheriff’s detectives said DNA evidence linked Carrol to the attack. Investigators said he cut through a window screen to enter the woman’s apartment around 4 a.m. and raped her.

The woman told the judge she woke to find a masked intruder entering her bedroom.

"I’ve never been so scared in my entire life," she said.

She told detectives he said, "you are going to like this" before attacking her.

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What they're saying:

She said she learned afterward that Carrol had gone into her son’s room first and awakened him. Her son stayed in bed, listening to the attack unfold and unable to call for help, she said.

"He has endured so much from that," she said.

Carrol told the court that his time in jail since his arrest had forced him to confront what he had done.

"You have given me the opportunity to stand up and take ownership for what I have done to you," he told the woman. "I pray you can forgive me."

Dig deeper:

Carrol would have faced 13 to 18 years in prison if convicted at trial on the first-degree rape charge. Sheriff’s detectives said the attack was the only rape they had investigated in Thurston County in the past nine years in which the suspect and the victim were strangers.

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