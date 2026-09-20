1 dead following shooting in Des Moines, WA

The Brief A 31-year-old man died early Sunday morning following a shooting in Des Moines, according to the city's police department. Police said the shooting took place around Marine View Drive S at around 1:55 a.m. Police have closed Marine View Drive S between 22nd and 223rd Street as they complete their investigation.



A man died early Sunday morning following a shooting in Des Moines, according to the city's police department.

What we know:

Police said the shooting took place around Marine View Drive S at around 1:55 a.m.

Des Moines police officers found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds upon arrival, and after providing first aid, the man died at the scene.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Marine View Drive S is closed between S 222nd St and S 223rd St as police complete their investigation.

What we don't know:

No suspect was located, police said. The agency added that they believe the suspect fled the area following the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Des Moines Police Department at 206-878-3301.

FOX 13 has sent a reporter to the scene. More information will be provided as it is made available.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Des Moines Police Department.

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