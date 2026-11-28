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The Brief The Kraken squandered a 2-0 third-period lead as Edmonton tied the game with 9.8 seconds remaining before winning 3-2 just eight seconds into overtime. Evan Bouchard forced overtime with the Oilers’ extra attacker on the ice before Leon Draisaitl finished a two-on-one with Connor McDavid for the winner. Matthew Wood scored his first goal with Seattle and Ryker Evans also scored as the Kraken narrowly missed sweeping their back-to-back games against Edmonton.



Evan Bouchard scored the tying goal for Edmonton with 9.8 seconds left to force overtime, and Leon Draisaitl scored just eight seconds into the extra frame as the Seattle Kraken squandered a 2-0 third period lead in a 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

The Kraken got caught flat immediately in overtime as Draisaitl and Connor McDavid created a two-on-one chance against Brandon Montour on their first trip into the offensive zone, with Draisaitl beating Joey Daccord for the clinching goal.

Matthew Wood scored his first goal with Seattle and Joey Daccord made 25 saves as the Kraken nearly beat the Pacific Division-leading Oilers for the second night in a row. Edmonton snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory after Seattle beat the Oilers 3-2 on Friday night in Alberta.

Ryker Evans also scored an unassisted goal for Seattle in the victory. Connor McDavid's 16th goal of the season, and Draisaitl's 25th lifted the Oilers to the win.

The backstory:

Seattle scored twice in the first period and successfully killed off an Edmonton power play to carry a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Evans attempted to send the puck around behind the Oilers' net, only for it to deflect up the stick of defenseman Connor Murphy and catch him in the face. The puck came back to Evans, who fired it at the front of the net, and it deflected off the stick of Owen Michaels and up and over goaltender Devon Levi for an unassisted goal and a 1-0 Kraken lead.

Evans was trying to find an open Ryan Winterton on the back door of the net, but it found its way into the net instead.

The Kraken ramped up the pressure as the period continued as the added on before the break.

Bobby McMann was denied by the crossbar with just over two minutes left in the period, but the Kraken managed to hold the puck in the offensive zone. A backhanded feed from Freddy Gaudreau from the net found a driving Wood wide open in front of the net as he beat Levi to make it a 2-0 Kraken lead.

Wood's goal came in his 10th game with Seattle after being acquired in a trade from the Nashville Predators on November 1. Wood had just three points on a goal and two assists in 14 games with the Predators this season before the trade. His goal gave him five points in 10 games in Seattle on a goal and four assists.

McMann and Berkly Catton both left the game with injuries before the end of the second period. Catton blocked a shot off his right shin, and McMann took a high hit from Oilers forward Trent Frederic.

Dig deeper:

McDavid for Edmonton on the board against the short-handed Kraken on a set play off a neutral zone face-off. The Oilers won the draw and McDavid raced ahead into the offensive zone, beating Montour and Evans while collecting a rebound off the boards on a Bouchard send into the zone. McDavid beat Daccord with a backhand finish to make it a 2-1 game with 9:15 remaining.

Kaapo Kakko had a chance shortly after McDavid's goal on a chance in close on a rebound of a Montour shot off Levi, but it couldn't find its way through. Daccord made a big save for Seattle with 6:49 left on Max Jones to keep the one-goal lead.

The Oilers pulled Levi for the extra attacker with 2:15 left to play with their top unit of McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard chased the tying goal. Daccord made a big save with 55 seconds left, and the Kraken nearly iced it on the empty net only to have chances from Kakko and Jordan Eberle miss wide.

The Oilers won a face-off with 13.3 seconds left to play, and Bouchard's shot beat Daccord into the top corner of the net through traffic with 9.8 seconds left to tie the game at 2-2.

Edmonton won the face-off in overtime and reset in their own end before striking on a quick rush up the ice. McDavid outmuscled Beniers through the neutral zone to create a two-on-one chance that Seattle couldn't keep out of their net.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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