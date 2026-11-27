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The Brief Kaapo Kakko scored twice in a two-minute span during the third period as the Seattle Kraken beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Friday night. Jordan Eberle and Vince Dunn also scored as Seattle snapped an eight-game road losing streak against the Oilers and won for the second time in three games. The Kraken overcame allowing eight power play chances to the Oilers, allowing only one power play goal to Connor McDavid. Philipp Grubauer made 16 saves before leaving with an upper-body injury, with Joey Daccord stopping all nine shots he faced in relief.



Kaapo Kakko scored twice in a two-minute span in the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat Edmonton 4-2 on Friday night, handing the Oilers their fifth straight loss in the opener of the home-and-home set.

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Seattle.

Jordan Eberle and Vince Dunn also scored and Matty Beniers had two assists for the Kraken (12-10-1). They have won two of their last three and snapped an eight-game road skid against the Oilers.

Philipp Grubauer made 16 stops before suffering an upper-body injury and being replaced by Joey Daccord, who made nine saves.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored for the skidding Oilers (17-7-4). Edmonton went 1 for 8 on the power play.

McDavid extended his season-opening home points streak to 14 games and became the sixth player in NHL history to reach 60 points in 28 games or fewer — the first since Mario Lemieux did so in 1995-96 in 21 contests. The other ones to hit 60 this early were Wayne Gretzky, Bernie Nicholls, Mike Bossy and Phil Esposito.

Tristan Jarry made 27 saves for Edmonton.

The Source: Information in this story comes from The Associated Press.

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