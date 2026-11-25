The Brief The unranked Washington Huskies (7-4) will travel to Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 4:30 p.m. PT to face the No. 14 Oregon Ducks (8-3) in the 119th meeting of their historic rivalry. Both teams enter the regular-season finale with momentum from last weekend, as Washington upset defending national champion Indiana 27-24 in overtime and Oregon routed Michigan State. The bowl-eligible Huskies lead the all-time series 63-50-5 behind a ball-hawking defense with 13 interceptions and dual-threat quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who recently joined the short list of program passers with over 1,000 career rushing yards.



The Washington Huskies (7-4 overall, 4-4 Big Ten) will travel to Eugene this week to close out the 2026 regular season against the Oregon Ducks (8-3, 6-2) on Saturday.

Both teams will face off for the 119th time in their historic rivalry on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

The Huskies and Ducks enter the matchup on the heels of big victories last weekend, as Washington upset defending national champion Indiana 27-24 in overtime while Oregon routed Michigan State 45.

While the Ducks hold the No. 14 spot in both the AP Top 25 and coaches polls, the Huskies remain unranked despite receiving enough votes to sit five spots outside the top 25 in each.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Decker DeGraaf #86 of the Washington Huskies celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Husky Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Blake Expand

Local perspective:

Keep reading for details on the University of Washington Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks game, and how to watch it live.

When is the Washington vs. Oregon game?

The Huskies will take on the Ducks on Saturday, November 28, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the Washington vs. Oregon game?

Saturday's matchup will be in Eugene, Oregon at Autzen Stadium.

What TV channel is the Washington vs. Oregon game?

Fans can watch the Washington-Oregon game on NBC, with Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge and Kathryn Tappen on the call.

What radio station is the UW vs Oregon game on?

All UW football games will air on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield, with Elise Woodward, former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland, and Dave Mahler on the call. Radio coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM. The broadcast is available on the Huskies Gameday mobile app and the Varsity app.

On Sirius XM, the game will air on FOX Sports (channel 83) and Sports 979 Play By Play (channel 979).

More on the Huskies

The backstory:

Following last Saturday's disciplined upset over No. 6 Indiana, Washington has now defeated the defending CFP National Champion at home in two of the last three seasons and beaten a ranked opponent in Seattle in 10 of the past 12 years.

By the numbers:

The Huskies' 2026 success is powered by an opportunistic defense that ranks seventh nationally with 13 interceptions and a top-ranked Big Ten punter in Hunter Green, who averages 47.1 yards per punt.

Offensively, wideouts Dezmen Roebuck and Chris Lawson rank fourth and fifth in the Big Ten in receptions per game, while quarterback Demond Williams Jr. recently became just the third signal-caller in program history to surpass 1,000 career rushing yards alongside 6,191 passing yards.

As the now bowl-eligible Huskies prepare to face rival Oregon, five true freshmen have already combined for 39 starts, putting the team on pace to challenge last season's program-record 44 starts by first-year players.

Historically, Washington holds a 63-50-5 all-time series lead over the Ducks and has split the last 10 meetings evenly, though Oregon claimed last year's matchup 26-14 in Seattle.

The Source: Information in this story came from the University of Washington Athletics' website and the Associated Press.

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