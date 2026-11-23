The Brief Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers and offseason trade addition Mackie Samoskevich have reunited as NHL linemates and roommates four years after starring together at Michigan. Their built-in chemistry has already fueled a fast offensive start for Seattle, highlighted by the pair connecting for a goal just three games into the season. After missing the postseason since 2022–23, the duo is focused on leading the Kraken back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and chasing an elusive championship.



The Seattle Kraken’s offense has jumped out to a hot start this season, fueled in part by an offseason addition and his built-in chemistry with a former college teammate.

When Seattle acquired forward Mackie Samoskevich in an offseason trade, few were more excited than Kraken center Matty Beniers. The two starred together at the University of Michigan, and four years after last sharing the ice in Ann Arbor, they have reunited in the NHL—and as roommates.

What they're saying:

"I saw [the trade] on Twitter and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’" Beniers said. "So I gave him a call right away and was like, ‘We’re living together, let’s go.’"

"Once I found out, I think Matty was the first one to call me like 20 minutes after, so that was definitely nice to hear from him," Samoskevich added. "We were great friends playing together at Michigan, so seeing his name pop up again was definitely a good feeling."

That off-ice bond has quickly translated onto the rink. Spending time on the same line early in the year, the pair wasted little time making an impact—connecting just three games into the season when Beniers set up Samoskevich for a goal against the Calgary Flames.

"In terms of figuring out each other’s games, there wasn’t really much to figure out," Samoskevich said. "He knows I’m trying to buzz down the wing and take it to the net, so he kind of times it perfectly, passes it right when the D steps towards him. So it’s one of those things I know when [it's] happening that it’s going to happen."

For Beniers, having an intuitive read on his linemate’s tendencies has made the transition seamless.

"It feels like the same—you’re back on the ice together making plays," Beniers said. "I already knew Mackie’s game. That’s a lot of what chemistry is—knowing what their strong points are, knowing where they like to go on the ice, how they like to play, what they like to do with the puck."

Matty Beniers and Mackie Samoskevich share the ice at Michigan. (Michigan Athletics)

Local perspective:

While Beniers and Samoskevich produced plenty of highlights during their Big Ten days, they are chasing a milestone in Seattle that eluded them in college: a championship.

"It’s a very hard goal. We’re obviously pushing to get there, that’s what we all want," Beniers said. "It’d be very special, especially with football just winning it and baseball having success over the last couple of years. We want to join the party."

Before chasing a title, however, the Kraken are focused on earning an invite back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2022–23 season.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle sports reporter Ethan McReynolds.

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