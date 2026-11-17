The Brief The Seattle Torrent will start their second season in the PWHL with new home and away jerseys with their logo, a departure from last year's sweaters that simply donned "Seattle" across the front. The jersey unveiling took place Tuesday morning, Nov. 17, at the Seattle Aquarium. The Torrent’s home opener at Climate Pledge Arena is at 4 p.m. Dec. 20 against the Vegas Vanguards.



The Seattle Torrent will start their second season with a new look.

Big picture view:

The Professional Women’s Hockey League team unveiled its first crested home and away jerseys Tuesday at the Seattle Aquarium, where Torrent players Anna Wilgren, Hannah Murphy and Julia Gosling modeled them. The Torrent open the season Dec. 5 at Vancouver.

In their inaugural season, the Torrent wore league jerseys with "Seattle" across the front.

A new look for the Seattle Torrent

Dig deeper:

The new jerseys feature the team’s "S" logo, which represents both a letter for Seattle and the city’s network of waterways. The lower part of the jersey and the perforation pattern on the numbers evoke waves and flowing water, according to a team news release.

The team’s colors — slate green, river blue and foam — reflect Seattle’s identity as a seaport city, the release said.

"Debuting our official jerseys is an exciting step in our evolution as an organization," Torrent forward Alex Carpenter said in the release. "The colors and wave imagery represent the connection that this team has to our region as we continue to grow our presence and the development of women’s hockey in Seattle."

Carpenter continued: "I’m looking forward to putting this jersey on alongside my Torrent teammates and playing in front of our amazing home crowd. It will be a special moment to look out and see our fans wearing the official jersey as we kick off our second season."

What's next:

The jerseys are available online at the PWHL’s official store and in person at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Northgate and the Armory at Seattle Center. They will also be sold at Climate Pledge Arena on game days.

Amy Scheer, the PWHL’s executive vice president of business operations, said the jerseys represent "how far the Torrent have come in establishing themselves as a force in Seattle’s sports landscape."

The Torrent’s home opener at Climate Pledge Arena is at 4 p.m. Dec. 20 against the Vegas Vanguards.

The Source: Information in this article comes from a Seattle Torrent unveiling ceremony held Nov. 17 at the Seattle Aquarium and a team media release.

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