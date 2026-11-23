The Brief Governor Bob Ferguson announced that Washington state has formally submitted an application to host the U.S. Space Academy. Washington is one of 25 states that have made a bid to host the academy, with Washington proposing to open on the University of Washington campus in 2028. NASA is leading the selection process, but no deadline has been announced for choosing the academy's location.



Washington state has officially submitted a bid to host the United States Space Academy, Governor Bob Ferguson announced.

Washington is one of 25 states applying to host the new academy, which is designed to train both civilian and military leaders for NASA, the U.S. Space Force, and the broader space sector.

What we know:

The governor's office submitted the application on Nov. 13. Under the proposal, the Space Academy would open on the University of Washington campus in 2028, then move the main campus to Federal Way in 2031. A second manufacturing, testing, and training facility would be located in Auburn.

President Trump signed an executive order back in August to create the U.S. Space Academy, to help train the next generation of leaders for NASA and the U.S. Space Force. NASA is leading the search for the location.

Local perspective:

In the application, Ferguson touted the state's 90 space companies, including major industry players like Boeing, Blue Origin, SpaceX, Amazon Leo and Rocketdyne. He also highlighted the Washington Space Council that was established in September 2026, an effort to strengthen the state's contributions to the nation's space economy.

What they're saying:

"As the son of a proud, long-time Boeing employee, I’m keenly aware of our deep roots in the space industry," Governor Ferguson said. "Washington offers much more than history: We continue to look to the stars, maintaining our place at the forefront of innovation. Washington state has the talent, infrastructure, partnerships, and vision to make the United States Space Academy a national success."

What we don't know:

There was no specified deadline for when NASA or the Presidential Commission on the U.S. Space Academy will select the winning state.

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