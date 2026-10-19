SDOT provides clarity after 'surge pricing' video sparks concern

The Brief A Seattle Department of Transportation social media clip sparked backlash after viewers mistook it for an announcement of real-time, dynamic parking rate hikes. SDOT clarified that parking rates still follow a 2010 policy, adjusting only two to three times a year based on usage data rather than hour-by-hour or event-based spikes. Rates across the city will remain stable until SDOT's next planned routine adjustment at the end of the year.



A social media video published by the Seattle Department of Transportation sparked concern among local drivers over potential "surge pricing" for street parking, prompting city officials to clarify that parking rate policies remain unchanged.

The online video, which referenced "performance-based pricing" and balancing supply and demand, quickly drew backlash from viewers who criticized the messaging for implying dynamic or real-time price hikes.

The video can be seen below.

Social Media Video Triggers Concern Among Drivers

What they're saying:

The video explained how street parking rates adjust when spots become difficult to find. Drivers expressed frustration over the prospect of higher costs for an essential daily activity.

"Because demand is different depending on where you are and what time it is, so are the rates," the video explained as we stood with Robert Smedley, a Pioneer Square resident. Smedley noted that city efforts to curb surveillance or dynamic pricing elsewhere make public parking increases feel hypocritical.

"The city is banning performance pricing at grocery stores. So, why would we do that for an everyday thing that you're going to have to do anyway," he said.

Other drivers voiced similar frustrations about the existing difficulty and cost of finding street parking throughout the city.

"Every time is too hard. Finding parking, too, and it's expensive," said Daisy, another Pioneer Square driver.

SDOT Responds to Communication Breakdown

The other side:

Following public criticism alleging the city was promoting dynamic "surveillance pricing," SDOT clarified that parking policies have not changed.

According to the department, parking rates continue to follow a system established in 2010. SDOT explained that the video was originally produced to accompany a webpage that provided full context, but it circulated on social media without those details.

Smedley called the situation a "failure on communication," noting that the clip's presentation made it sound like parking rates would spike during major events like game days.

How Seattle Street Parking Rates Actually Work

Dig deeper:

Seattle does not use real-time surge pricing for street parking. Instead, SDOT adjusts rates two or three times per year based on parking demand and usage data, according to officials.

City officials confirmed that parking meters will not fluctuate hour-by-hour or dynamically during high-demand events.

The next scheduled adjustment for Seattle street parking rates is set for the end of the year.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Dan Griffin, who spoke with residents in Pioneer Square and officials within the Seattle Department of Transportation.

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