The Brief Pierce County prosecutors have charged a 32-year-old father with first-degree manslaughter in the fentanyl overdose death of his 5-year-old son. Investigators say Kyler Lawrence was buying, using and selling fentanyl inside the South Hill home where his son died in March 2025. Lawrence is wanted on a felony arrest warrant, and authorities are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911.



Pierce County prosecutors have filed charges and issued an arrest warrant for a 32-year-old man accused in the fatal fentanyl overdose of his 5-year-old son.

The backstory:

Pierce County sheriff's deputies responded to a medical call on March 13, 2025, at a home in South Hill, where 5-year-old Brentlee Lawrence was found unresponsive.

The child's mother, Jordan Shank, found the five-year-old next to her, not breathing and with vomit on him, according to court documents. The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office later determined the child died from acute fentanyl toxicity.

Shank had reportedly admitted to using fentanyl the day before his death. She also admitted to using it while pregnant, court records say.

Related article

Shank was arrested for manslaughter in May 2025. However, the child's father, 32-year-old Kyler Wayne Lawrence, fled the home before deputies arrived. Investigators were initially unable to establish probable cause for his arrest until DNA results were returned.

Dig deeper:

According to probable cause documents, Kyler Lawrence was buying, using, and selling fentanyl in the South Hill home. Detectives found drug paraphernalia, foil, and a plastic baggie containing fentanyl residue near the bed where the child was found. State crime lab testing identified Lawrence's DNA on the baggie.

Now, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office has issued a felony warrant for Lawrence for first-degree manslaughter.

Kyler Lawrence, 32, wanted in 5-year-old sons fentanyl death

What you can do:

Anyone who has seen Kyler Lawrence or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Police investigate armed carjackings near WA's University of Puget Sound

'Glad that I'm alive': Woman recounts experience of being shot in leg at Seattle nightclub

Problems growing with ‘Larch Madness’ in WA's North Cascades

'Breaking Bad' star RJ Mitte dies at 34: Reports

Judge orders Trump administration to stop airing controversial ads

NFL suspends 49ers' Greenlaw after Seattle Seahawks headbutt

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.