'It's tragic he isn't here': Vigil held in Olympia for 5-year-old who died from fentanyl

The Brief A vigil was held for five-year-old Brentlee Lawrence, who died from acute fentanyl toxicity while in his mother's care. His aunt, Kelsey Osborne, blames HB1227, the "Keeping Families Together Act," for preventing Child Protective Services from intervening earlier, as the law doesn't classify substance abuse in the home as "imminent harm."



A vigil was held at the state capitol to remember a little Pierce County boy who died from fentanyl.

Brentlee Lawrence was in the care of his mother, Jordan Shank, when she found him next to her and not breathing in March.

The medical examiner determined the 5-year-old boy died from acute fentanyl toxicity.

Before Lawrence died, his aunt Kelsey Osborne says she, his pediatrician and many others called CPS to save Lawrence.

"He's one of many kids that have passed away due to this issue and something needs to change, something needs to happen, or more kids will continue to die," said Kelsey Osborne.

Osborne believes her nephew would still be here today if it wasn't for HB1227 the Keeping Families Together Act.

She is urging lawmakers to get rid of the legislation.

"[HB1227] ties the hands of CPS because drug abuse and substance abuse in the home isn't classified as imminent harm and so CPS can not remove a child because there's no imminent harm, which common sense would tell you if you have a drug as deadly as fentanyl, it's imminent harm," said Osborne.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Nia Wong.

