VIDEO: Shootout erupts in Seattle's Columbia City, police investigating

The Brief Seattle police are investigating an armed shootout captured on bystander video Tuesday evening in the Columbia City neighborhood near South Oregon Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way South. Surveillance footage showed a man in a hooded sweatshirt dodging gunfire near a multi-sport field while exchanging shots with suspects who opened fire on a parked SUV. No victims were found at the scene, but officers recovered numerous shell casings and live rounds after finding property damage, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Police are investigating a shooting that was caught on camera by a bystander in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

According to the Seattle Police Department, at around 6:08 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near South Oregon Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way South just after 6 p.m. This area is near the Rainier Vista Boys and Girls Club.

VIDEO: Shootout in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood

Local perspective:

A bystander sent a video to FOX 13 Seattle of what appeared to be a gunfight happening right in his back yard. In the video – shot from behind their glass window – you can see one man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, running and jumping back and forth near a multi-sports field in a frantic bid to avoid incoming gunfire. It is hard to see, but it appears as if this person also returned gunfire.

According to police, a black SUV, occupied by at least two people, was parked in the lot at the location. Two suspects walked up to the SUV and opened fire, and then two people inside the vehicle got out and returned fire.

Authorities say no victims were located, but nearby property was damaged – and officers found numerous spent shell casings as well as live ammunition rounds.

No suspects were found.

What's next:

The SPD's Gun Violence Reduction Unit has been notified of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department and a viewer who submitted video of the incident to FOX 13 Seattle.

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