Man shot, injured in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood

The Brief A 30-year-old man was shot Thursday evening in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition after the shooting near 38th Avenue South and South Angeline Street. Police are investigating and have not released information about a suspect.



Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot in the Columbia City neighborhood Thursday night.

What we know:

A man was shot around 6:30 p.m. near 38th Avenue South and South Angeline Street in South Seattle.

Police investigate a shooting that injured a man in the Columbia City neighborhood. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Seattle Fire Department said the 30-year-old victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Investigators are on scene of the shooting. The public should avoid the area.

Seattle Police will release more information as it becomes available.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding what led up to the shooting are still being investigated at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

