Seattle weather: Unusually dry weather continues in western WA

The Brief Western Washington is experiencing a remarkably dry October, with Seattle recording just 0.08 inches of rain and no major storms expected for the next 7 to 10 days. Warm mid-60s temperatures on Wednesday will give way to cooler mid-50s to low-60s weather Thursday and Friday under mostly dry skies. Weather models indicate a weak system could bring a chance of rain late Saturday into Sunday morning before dry high pressure returns early next week.



An unusually dry October continues across Western Washington with a chance of showers arriving by the weekend.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s for the Seattle area on Wednesday, making it feel more like late summer than late October in some neighborhoods.

Expect increasing clouds Wednesday evening with cool overnight temps.

We will see increasing clouds on Wednesday night across Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cooler Thursday, but most areas stay dry

The other side:

Our stretch of mild weather won't last much longer. A weak weather system will move across Western Washington on Thursday, bringing more clouds and cooler temperatures.

There is not much moisture associated with this system, so most of us should stay dry. The Cascades could pick up a shower or two Thursday night, but widespread rain isn't expected. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-50s to low 60s.

There is a chance of showers in the forecast for the Puget Sound area on Thursday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A temporary ridge of high pressure will move over the region on Friday, giving us another opportunity to enjoy some dry weather. Morning low clouds are possible, but skies should clear into the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cooler than today, with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Will it rain in western WA this weekend?

What we don't know:

This is where the forecast gets a little tricky. Weather models are still struggling to agree on what happens this weekend.

The latest trends suggest a weak system could move through western Washington late Saturday into Sunday morning, bringing a chance of rain to much of the region. The north coast has a better chance of seeing precipitation, while other areas may end up with little more than a few showers.

An upper-level low could linger into Sunday night, keeping at least a slight chance of showers in the forecast. Keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer.

A dry start to next week

What we know:

There's better agreement among forecast models that high pressure will begin building back into the region Monday or Monday night. That should help bring drier weather early next week.

The next chance for widespread showers arrives on Saturday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A remarkably dry October in the PNW

Big picture view:

Here's a surprising statistic as we head into the final third of October. Seattle has had less rain than several cities in the southwest part of the country.

Current October rainfall totals include:

Seattle: 0.08 inches

Los Angeles: 0.23 inches

Phoenix: 0.42 inches

San Diego: 1.04 inches

Palm Springs: 1.17 inches

Las Vegas: 1.19 inches

It doesn’t appear that there are any major storms ahead for Western Washington for at least the next 7 to 10 days.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ This has been the 5th driest October on record in Seattle up to this point in the month. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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