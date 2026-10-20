Seattle weather: Mild Wednesday, cooler later this week

The Brief Dry, mild weather continues with highs reaching the mid-60s on Wednesday before a cooler air mass brings a chance of light Thursday showers. Rain chances return Saturday into Sunday morning, though models disagree on whether the front will hit directly or remain offshore. Lows will drop into the 30s and 40s through the weekend, keeping temperatures cool across western Washington.



Western Washington’s weather will continue to stay quiet through Friday, though some could see a few light showers on Thursday.

Tonight, skies will be mostly clear at first, but don't be surprised if patchy fog develops early Wednesday morning again.

Light offshore flow won't be strong enough to completely prevent it. Overnight lows will dip into the low 30s to low 40s, so some of the outlying areas could get pretty chilly.

It will be clear and cool Tuesday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday: Another mild day

We'll see a familiar weather pattern on Wednesday, with patchy morning fog and low clouds, then afternoon sunshine. Light offshore flow should help temperatures climb a couple of degrees compared to Tuesday, with highs in the mid 60s. This will be our warmest day of the week.

Clouds will gradually increase Wednesday night as a weak weather system approaches the coast.

Thursday: Cooler with a chance of light showers

The weak system moving toward Western Washington will bring a cooler air mass and dropping temperatures on Thursday. Expect more clouds, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s, close to 60 degrees in Seattle.

Most lowland locations should stay dry during the day, but a few showers will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening, especially in the mountains.

There is a chance of showers in the forecast for the Cascades on Thursday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday: A break between weather systems

Friday looks like a quiet day as Western Washington sits between weather systems. We'll have a mix of clouds and some breaks of sunshine, with dry conditions.

Temperatures will remain on the cool side, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Saturday and Sunday: Rain chances return, but the forecast is uncertain

The weekend forecast remains tricky. Weather models still disagree on how strongly a front will affect Western Washington. Some solutions bring the front directly through the region and others keep most of its impact just offshore.

For now, expect a chance of rain Saturday, with the best chance for widespread precipitation arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Highs will be cool this weekend, in the mid-to-upper 50s, with overnight lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. Stay tuned to the weekend forecast as we get closer.

It will be mainly dry in Seattle for the work week, but showers could hit this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Anniversary of Seattle's wettest day

Today marks the anniversary of the wettest day in Seattle's history. A remarkable 5.02 inches fell on October 20, 2003, smashing the old record of 3.41 inches as an atmospheric river stalled over the area.

The heaviest rain fell in the central and south Puget Sound, with Shelton accumulating over seven inches!

Over 5 inches of rain fell at Sea-Tac on October 20, 2003, smashing the old record for a single day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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