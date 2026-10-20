Three adults arrested after boy killed in Tacoma, WA shooting

The Brief Three adults were arrested in connection with the weekend homicide of a juvenile boy in downtown Tacoma. Officers located the victim with fatal gunshot wounds near the 1100 block of Commerce Street early Sunday morning. The suspects were taken into custody in Tacoma and Yelm, with arraignments scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.



Three adults were arrested in connection with the homicide of a juvenile boy that occurred in Tacoma over the weekend.

Tacoma, WA: Boy dead after shooting, 3 arrested

What we know:

The Tacoma Police Department confirmed with FOX 13 Seattle on Tuesday that three people were arrested on Monday; a man was arrested in Tacoma, and a man and woman were arrested in Yelm.

What's next:

All three suspects are expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Tacoma.

The backstory:

On Sunday, Oct. 18, police responded to a shooting near 1100 Commerce Street at around 2:23 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, a "juvenile male" was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel declared the boy dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Further details on the shooting or whether the victim was known to the adult suspects have not been released.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Tacoma Police Department.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Police Department.

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