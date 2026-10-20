Three adults arrested after boy killed in Tacoma, WA shooting
TACOMA, Wash. - Three adults were arrested in connection with the homicide of a juvenile boy that occurred in Tacoma over the weekend.
Tacoma, WA: Boy dead after shooting, 3 arrested
What we know:
The Tacoma Police Department confirmed with FOX 13 Seattle on Tuesday that three people were arrested on Monday; a man was arrested in Tacoma, and a man and woman were arrested in Yelm.
What's next:
All three suspects are expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Tacoma.
The backstory:
On Sunday, Oct. 18, police responded to a shooting near 1100 Commerce Street at around 2:23 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, a "juvenile male" was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Medical personnel declared the boy dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Further details on the shooting or whether the victim was known to the adult suspects have not been released.
Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Tacoma Police Department.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Police Department.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Police: Man breaks into West Seattle home, eats food, arrested in bed
Woman jumps out of car of fake rideshare driver after pickup in Seattle's Pioneer Square
Last call: Seattle tiki bar Navy Strength closing after 10 years in Belltown
SDOT provides clarity after 'surge pricing' video sparks concern
2 men charged with murder in Des Moines, WA deadly shooting
Seattle City Council to vote on new RV parking rules and housing plan
Ballard light rail facing funding gaps as Seattle's Sound Transit hosts forum
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.