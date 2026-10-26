Woman hospitalized after bear attacks her near home in Index, WA

The Brief A woman was hospitalized Sunday morning after being attacked by a black bear while walking her dog in her backyard near Index. State wildlife officers deployed dogs and set a trap to locate the bear following the incident. Wildlife officials remind residents to secure household attractants as bears forage heavily ahead of winter hibernation.



A woman was hospitalized Sunday morning after a black bear attacked her while she was walking her dog in her backyard, according to wildlife officials.

Timeline:

The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. at a rural home along Index-Galena Road near U.S. Route 2.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) stated that the woman was walking her leashed dog when she may have surprised an adult bear and a cub that had been seen in the area.

Officials said the bear attacked the woman from behind, knocking her to the ground. The victim of the bear attack told investigators the animal bit and clawed at her. She managed to make it to her residence and called for help. She was transported to a hospital, where wildlife officials said Sunday she would remain overnight for treatment.

WA wildlife officers search for bear

WDFW officers responded to the scene Sunday morning and deployed dogs to locate the animal.

The search was unsuccessful Sunday, but wildlife personnel set a trap in the vicinity to try to capture the bear.

Neighbors report repeated bear encounters

Local perspective:

Residents living near the surrounding woods say bear sightings have been more common in recent weeks. Bonnie, a neighbor who asked that her last name not be used, said bears have repeatedly approached her property.

"It was like a week and a half ago, the bears were maybe three feet from our patio porch," Bonnie said.

She recalled that weeks prior, a bear also broke into a locked shed to reach her family's garbage cans, breaking the doors and dragging trash roughly 20 feet across the lawn.

During another incident, a bear stood on its hind legs and growled at her children before retreating into the trees.

"They are just all over," Bonnie said. "Don’t put garbage outside. If you think it’s locked, you know, be cautious. They might be able to break it. They are pretty hungry this year."

Securing attractants and staying safe

What you can do:

State wildlife officials noted that bears are actively searching for food to prepare for winter hibernation this time of year. The WDFW says common household attractants include garbage cans, pet and livestock feed, bird feeders, fruit orchards, and barbecue grills.

While bears typically avoid people, wildlife officials recommend several safety steps if an encounter occurs:

Stand upright, wave your hands overhead, and speak in a calm, low voice.

Back away slowly while avoiding direct eye contact; never run.

Make noise to alert the animal of your presence.

Keep domestic pets leashed and carry bear spray.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Jennifer Dowling.

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