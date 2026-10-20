Seattle Kraken blow lead, beat Red Wings 4-3 in shootout

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The Brief The Kraken blew a 3-0 third-period lead but recovered to beat the Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout, bouncing back from Saturday’s 8-3 loss to Florida. Alex DeBrincat tied the game with 16.9 seconds remaining after Detroit scored three times in the third period to erase Seattle’s advantage. Freddy Gaudreau and Bobby McMann scored in the shootout before Philipp Grubauer stopped Dylan Larkin to secure Seattle’s sixth win of the season.



The Seattle Kraken squandered a three-goal lead in the third period, but rebounded to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday night.

Freddy Gaudreau and Bobby McMann scored in the shootout for Seattle, who rebounded from an 8-3 loss against the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Two of the Kraken's six victories this season have come in shootouts.

Mackie Samoskevich, Ryker Evans and Brandon Montour each scored in regulation for the Kraken. Alex DeBrincat's goal with 16.9 remaining in regulation tied the game for Detroit and forced overtime.

The backstory:

The Kraken clearly out-classed the struggling Red Wings for the first 40-plus minutes of the contest. Seattle held a 22-11 edge in shots and a 3-0 lead through two periods as they appeared firmly in control.

In the first period, the Kraken corralled a loose puck in the neutral zone as Chandler Stephenson and Samoskevich surged into the Detroit zone. Stephenson set up Samoskevich in the slot for a wrist shot that beat the stick side of Daniil Tarasov for a 1-0 lead.

Seattle dominated play throughout the second period with the help of some unforced errors by the Red Wings. A too many men on the ice penalty gave the Kraken a power play chance, and a puck over glass delay of game penalty on Axel Sandin-Pellikka made it a 5-on-3. With Sandin-Pellikka still in the box, a blind pass off the wall by Michael Rasmussen fell directly to a wide open Evans, who snapped a shot past Tarasov for a power play goal and 2-0 lead.

The Kraken out-shot the Red Wings by a 13-4 margin in the second period and eventually got another goal to extend their lead. Montour – back in the lineup after missing the last game against Florida with a lower-body injury – quick fired the puck off a face-off win by Berkly Catton and beat Tarasov for a 3-0 lead.

But the Red Wings were able to mount a third period rally with the aid of some errors by the Kraken, including a pair of goals on the power play.

The Red Wings finally got on the board with 13:34 left to play on one of the few defensive lapses of the night for Seattle. Viktor Arvidsson was left unchecked off a rush at the top of the right circle and ripped a shot past Phillip Grubauer to make it a 3-1 Kraken lead.

A bad interference penalty by Evans gave Detroit a power play chance just 36 seconds later.

Grubauer lost track of the puck on a Lucas Raymond shot, and Raymond collected the rebound and maneuvered it behind the Kraken goaltender for a goal to cut the lead to just one, 3-2, with 12:36 remaining.

The two goals came less than a minute apart.

A very marginal slashing call against Ryan Winterton minutes later gave Detroit another power play chance looking to tie, but the Kraken managed to kill off the penalty successfully.

However, the respite wouldn't last.

With Tarasov on the bench for an extra skater, Stephenson was called for a roughing penalty that made it a 6-on-4 chance for the Red Wings. Grubauer made a big save on Alex DeBrincat with 34 seconds left as Seattle cleared as the victory appeared within reach. However, a giveaway from Vince Dunn off Detroit's final rush allowed the puck to quickly find DeBrincat for a goal with 16.9 remaining to force overtime.

Detroit flipped the script and out-shot the Kraken by a 13-4 margin in the third period to close the gap.

The first two shooters for each team failed to score in the shootout, and Gaudreau and Arvidsson each scored in round three to extend the session. McMann beat Tarasov, but Grubauer stopped Larkin to clinch the win for Seattle.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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