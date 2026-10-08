Seattle Kraken's Ryan Lindgren out 4-6 weeks with injury

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The Brief The Seattle Kraken will be without defenseman Ryan Lindgren for the next 4–6 weeks after being placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury on Thursday. Lindgren was driven into the boards by Vegas Golden Knights forward Marc Gatcomb in the first minute of Tuesday's 6-2 loss. Lindgren's left shoulder slammed into the wall as Gatcomb was called for a boarding penalty just 15 seconds into the game. Lindgren played five more shifts in the game, but left the contest for good with five minutes left in the opening period.



The Seattle Kraken will be without defenseman Ryan Lindgren for the next 4–6 weeks after being placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury on Thursday.

Lindgren was driven into the boards by Vegas Golden Knights forward Marc Gatcomb in the first minute of Tuesday's 6-2 loss. Lindgren's left shoulder slammed into the wall as Gatcomb was called for a boarding penalty just 15 seconds into the game.

Lindgren played five more shifts in the game, but left the contest for good with five minutes left in the opening period.

The backstory:

Lindgren has played all four games for Seattle on their third-pair defense tandem, though his counterpart has been interchangable so far this year. Cale Fleury has appeared in two games, while Josh Mahura and Ville Ottavainen have each played in one game.

Lindgren and Mahura are left-handed shots, while Fleury and Ottavainen shoot right-handed. Mahura has appeared in 88 games for Seattle over the last three seasons and is the most likely option to slot in with Lindgren out. Fleury and Ottavainen would then be options to pair with him on the right-side of the pairing.

The move to injured reserve leaves Seattle with an open roster spot ahead of Friday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. No corresponding addition has yet been made.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Kraken and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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