Seattle Kraken blow out Flames 6-1 in home opener

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The Brief For the second time in four days, the Seattle Kraken beat the Calgary Flames 6-1 behind a pair of goals from Mackie Samoskevich and 32 saves from goaltender Joey Daccord in their home opener on Sunday evening. Berkly Catton, Bobby McMann, Shane Wright and Jordan Eberle also scored for the Kraken in a dominant effort against the Flames, who have been outscored 16-3 in their first three games of the season. Catton, Samoskevich and McMann all scored within the first eight minutes of the game as Seattle took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission. It's the first multi-goal game of Samoskevich's career, who Seattle acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers this offseason.



For the second time in four days, the Seattle Kraken beat the Calgary Flames 6-1 behind a pair of goals from Mackie Samoskevich and 32 saves from goaltender Joey Daccord in their home opener on Sunday evening.

Berkly Catton, Bobby McMann, Shane Wright and Jordan Eberle also scored for the Kraken in a dominant effort against the Flames, who have been outscored 16-3 in their first three games of the season.

Catton, Samoskevich and McMann all scored within the first eight minutes of the game as Seattle took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission. It's the first multi-goal game of Samoskevich's career, who Seattle acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers this offseason.

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Catton corralled a loose puck on his stick and snapped a shot over the left shoulder of Calgary goaltender Dustin Wolf just 2:22 into the game to give Seattle a 1-0 lead.

Just over two minutes later, a long lofted clearance out of Seattle's defensive zone by Brandon Montour crossed up the Flames' defense as Samoskevich beat defenseman Kevin Bahl to the puck. Samoskevich slipped the puck through the legs of Wolf for a 2-0 Kraken lead.

McMann then got in behind the Calgary defense as Chandler Stephenson shoveled the puck off a defender and into the Flames' zone. McMann fired a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Wolf and the Kraken took a 3-0 lead.

Wright picked up his first goal of the season on a backhand shot from the slot that again beat Wolf through the legs for a 4-0 lead. A shot under the bar by Samoskevich off a pass from Matty Beniers pushed the lead to 5-0 late in the second period.

A power play goal by Morgan Frost allowed the flames to avoid a shutout. Frost muscled his way to the net front and redirected a hard pass through the slot by Matvei Gridin to make it a 5-1 game.

But even that would be short-lived as Eberle beat Wolf 39 seconds later to push the advantage back to five goals, 6-1.

Eleven different players finished with a point for Seattle. Samoskevich (2-0), Stephenson (0-2), Catton (1-1) and Montour each had two points.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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