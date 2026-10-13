Bobby McMann lifts Seattle Kraken past Flyers 3-2 in shootout

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The Brief Bobby McMann scored in regulation and delivered the fifth-round shootout winner as the Kraken beat the Flyers 3-2 for their third straight road victory. Ville Ottavainen scored his first NHL goal to give Seattle a 2-0 lead before Philadelphia rallied with two third-period goals to force overtime. Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves and stopped Trevor Zegras in the shootout after the two exchanged penalties during a heated second-period sequence.



Bobby McMann scored a goal in regulation and then added the game-winner in the fifth round of the shootout as the Seattle Kraken beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

The loss extended Philadelphia's franchise record for a winless streak to start a season to eight games (0-5-3).

McMann scored his third goal of the season on the power play in the first period when a loose puck bounced to him in the right circle, and he snapped a shot past Philadelphia goalie Dan Vladar. He later beat Vladar in the shootout after Vladar made several nice stops to keep the Flyers' hopes alive.

Ville Ottavainen scored his first NHL goal at 8:54 of the second period after the Flyers got caught with tired players on the ice following an icing call on defenseman David Jiricek.

Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves to earn the win for Seattle, which has won three straight road games.

Grubauer got into it with Flyers forward Trevor Zegras on two successive plays in the second period. Zegras slashed Grubauer, and Grubauer responded with a cross-check. After Zegras came out of the box, Grubauer threw a puck at him; Zegras shot it back at him after the whistle, and they got into a skirmish again, and both were penalized.

Zegras beat Grubauer with a third-period goal as the Flyers evened the score with two goals. Grubauer got the better of Zegras, though, stoning him in the shootout.

Christian Dvorak also scored for Philadelphia and Vladar made 29 saves in defeat.

Up next

Kraken: Continue their five-game road trip Thursday at Tampa Bay.

Flyers: Travel to Detroit on Thursday.

The Source: Information in this story comes from The Associated Press.

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