Bremerton Foodline facing severe shortages as demand surges by 55%

The Brief The Bremerton Foodline is facing empty shelves as local need has surged 55% over the past year, while donations rose just 6%. High food costs and sustained client demand—now 200 to 225 families daily—are forcing the pantry to purchase basic staples it normally receives through donations. With the holiday season approaching, organizers are urging community members to step in with food and financial donations via the pantry's website.



The Bremerton Foodline is asking the community for support as it faces bare shelves and a widening gap between rising community need and incoming donations.

The pantry is seeing a sharp shortfall in both product donations and financial resources. Demand for client services has jumped 55% over the past year at the Bremerton Foodline, as well as other local food banks, while food contributions have grown by only 6%, according to Executive Director Cori Kauk.

Rising Need and Empty Shelves

What they're saying:

Inside the facility, empty crates and shelves marked with green signs indicate items that are completely out of stock.

Kauk said the organization now serves between 200 and 225 families every day it is open.

"Everywhere there’s a green sign and no crates that means we don’t have that product in our building right now," Kauk said. "The less that we have in our foodbank, the less our families have in their kitchens."

Inflation and Shutdown Fallout Strain Resources

Dig deeper:

Kauk noted that the surge began last year following the federal government shutdown and disruptions to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

During that single month, the facility registered 1,300 federal employees, and client figures have remained elevated ever since.

Coupled with high food and fuel costs, the sustained demand has forced the pantry to buy items it previously received through donations. Some of those items include everyday necessities, including dairy goods, canned goods, and condiments.

Community Support Urged Ahead of the Holidays

What you can do:

With the holidays approaching, the organization hopes the community will rally once again to keep local families fed.

Last year the community showed up and supported foodbanks in a big way, and they're hopeful that will happen again, Kauk noted to FOX 13.

Community members who would like to donate or residents in need of assistance can find additional information through the Bremerton Foodline website.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Shirah Matsuzawa.

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