Washington State to play Hawaii at Angel of the Winds Arena

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The Brief The Washington State Cougars will play the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on Wednesday, November 18 at 7 p.m. It will be the first Division I men's basketball game to be held at Angel of the Winds Arena.



The Washington State Cougars will play the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on Wednesday, November 18 at 7 p.m.

It will be the first Division I men's basketball game to be held at Angel of the Winds Arena.

"Weâ€™re excited to bring Division I college basketball to Everett and give local fans the chance to experience it right here in their own community," said Corey Margolis, Oak View Groupâ€™s General Manager at Angel Of The Winds Arena, in a statement.. "Events like this are what make our arena special, bringing our community together through shared experiences."

The backstory:

The game had initially been scheduled to be played in Palm Desert, Calif. on the same day. Washington State will play Duke in the Acrisure Series in Palm Springs on November 21. The game with Hawaii would have created a two-game swing in the Coachella Valley for the Cougars. Instead, the game against Hawaii will now be played in Snohomish County.

The Source: Information in this story came from Washington State University and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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