Washington State loses 34-24 to Arizona as Noah Fifita throws 4 TDs

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The Brief Noah Fifita threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns and Arizona overcame a halftime deficit for a 34-24 victory over Washington State on Saturday night. Caden Pinnick threw for 241 yards and a touchdown and ran for 35 yards and a touchdown for Washington State, The Cougars led 17-14 at halftime, but were outscored 20-7 by Arizona in the second half. A 46-yard TD pass from Pinnick to Brendan Ganashamoorthy served as the only second half points for WSU.



Noah Fifita threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns and Arizona overcame a halftime deficit for a 34-24 victory over Washington State on Saturday night.

Tre Spivey had seven catches for 129 yards and two scores for the Wildcats (3-1) in the game between the two former Pac-12 foes.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Cougars (1-3) at home. Caden Pinnick threw for 241 yards and a touchdown.

Pinnick also ran 11 yards for a touchdown on Washington State's opening drive. Safety Jackquintin Bal intercepted Fifita and ran 25 yards for a touchdown to put Washington State up 14-0. It was Fifita's second interception of the season.

Before time ran out on the first quarter, Fifita hit Spivey with a 28-yard touchdown pass to narrow the gap.

Spivey also caught a 4-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14. He had six receptions for 125 yards and both TDs in the first half alone.

Washington State had a chance to go in front but Jack Stevens' 39-yard field-goal attempt was blocked by Tre Smith. Stevens is 1-6 on field goals this season.

Jay'Vion Cole appeared to intercept Pinnick, but he did not have full control of the ball when he went out of bounds so it was ruled an incomplete pass. Stevens capped the drive with a 33-yard field goal to put Washington State ahead 17-14 at halftime.

Arizona's Michael Salgado-Medina's 42-yard field goal went wide right to open the second half. The Cougars blocked a 43-yard Salgado-Medina attempt to stay in front.

Fifita hit freshman Caleb Smith with a 38-yard touchdown pass to put Wildcats on top 21-17. Salgado-Medina added a 27-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

Arizona extended the lead on Fifita's 11-yard TD pass to Isaiah Mizell.

Washington State narrowed it on Pinnick's 46-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Ganashamoorthy with 7:15 left in the game.

Salgado-Medina made a 51-yard field goal for the final margin as the Wildcats danced on the sidelines.

Up next

Arizona hosts the Cincinnati Bearcats next Saturday.

Washington State opens the Pac-12 season at home against Fresno State.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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