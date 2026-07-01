Pac-12 basketball tournaments returning to Las Vegas in rebuilt league

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The Brief The Pac-12 men's and women's basketball tournaments are returning to Las Vegas. The Pac-12 announced the return to MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday, the official relaunch of the conference with seven new members. Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, Texas State and Utah State officially joined the conference on Wednesday.



The Pac-12 men's and women's basketball tournaments are returning to Las Vegas.

The Pac-12 announced the return to MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday, the official relaunch of the conference with seven new members.

"Bringing the next era of the Pac-12 and our basketball tournaments back to Las Vegas and the MGM Grand Garden Arena is a testament to the strength of our teams and brands," Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement. "With combined dates and new formats for both our men’s and women’s events, our rich basketball legacy meets transformation with exciting new energy."

The Pac-12 previously played in Las Vegas from 2013-24 before an exodus of teams threatened the future of the conference. The conference played at MGM Grand from 2013-16.

Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, Texas State and Utah State officially joined the conference on Wednesday. Oregon State and Washington State are the only remaining teams from the previous incarnation of the conference, which now has nine full-time members with 12 new affiliate members.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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