Washington State beats Utah State 34-21 to win Idaho Famous Potato Bowl

The Brief Washington State beat Utah State 34-21 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, piling up 628 yards of offense for its first postseason win since 2018. Quarterback Zevi Eckhaus threw for a season-high 334 yards and three touchdowns, leading a balanced attack with 12 receivers catching passes. The Cougars closed the season 7-6 amid a coaching turnover, with interim coach Jesse Bobbitt finishing the bowl win before Kirby Moore takes over next season.



Zevi Eckhaus threw for a season-high 334 yards with three touchdowns and Washington State piled up 628 yards of offense, beating Utah State 34-21 to win the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Monday at Albertsons Stadium.

Eckhaus completed 26 of 44 passes but also threw three interceptions for the Cougars (7-6), who will return to a rebuilt Pac-12 Conference next season — along with the Aggies (6-7), and host school Boise State.

Maxwell Woods carried nine times for 117 yards, becoming the first Cougar to top 100 this season.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbitt filled in as interim head coach after the Cougars lost their third head man in three seasons when Jimmy Rogers left for Iowa State after one season. The Cougars lost head coach Jake Dickert to Wake Forest prior to Rogers' arrival. WSU hired Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore to take the reins next season. Moore was in attendance.

Eckhaus fired a 41-yard touchdown pass to freshman Mackenzie Alleyne for a 7-0 lead after one quarter. Alleyne had one catch for 9 yards entering play.

Eckhaus threw interceptions on WSU's next two drives but the Aggies failed to score.

Eckhaus had a 1-yard touchdown toss to junior tight end Hudson Cedarland in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead at halftime. Cedarland entered with one career catch for 4 yards.

Stevens kicked short field goals in the third quarter before Bryson Barnes scored on a 2-yard keeper to cut it to 20-7 heading to the fourth.

Eckhaus had a 39-yard touchdown pass to Landon Wright in the fourth quarter as 12 different receivers finished with at least one catch. Backup quarterback Julian Dugger scored on a 34-yard run with four minutes remaining.

Barnes had 116 yards on 9-for-21 passing for Utah State before a hard hit sent him to the sidelines in the second half. Backup Jacob Conover completed 5 of 7 for 78 yards with fourth-quarter touchdown throws to Brady Boyd covering 21 yards and a 26-yarder to Javen Jacobs with 1:48 remaining.

It was the Cougars' first postseason victory since beating Iowa State 28-26 in the 2018 Alamo Bowl.

