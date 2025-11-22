Wayne Knight’s 58-yard TD downs Washington State in 24-20 loss to No. 21 James Madison

article

The Brief Wayne Knight’s 58-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave No. 21 James Madison a 24-20 win over Washington State. Zevi Eckhaus completed 19 of 31 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score to lead the Cougars. Knight carried 15 times for 126 yards and Alonza Barnett was 9-for-18 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown for James Madison.



Wayne Knight’s 58-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter put No. 21 James Madison ahead to stay and the Dukes beat Washington State 24-20 on Saturday.

Knight carried 15 times for 126 yards and Alonza Barnett was 9 for 18 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown for James Madison (10-1).

"That was as advertised," JMU coach Bob Chesney said. "That’s a good offense. They were physical and a really good football team. They do a good job mixing it up on offense. We knew who they were, but we know who we are, too."

Zevi Eckhaus completed 19 of 31 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score to lead Washington State (5-6). Kirby Vorhees rushed for 61 yards on 19 carries.

After the teams traded field goals in the first quarter, JMU cornerback Justin Eaglin picked off a pass from Eckhaus and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown to give the Dukes a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter.

"Zevi made a couple of really special plays," Washington State coach Jimmy Rogers said. "I know he’s going to want the turnover back, but that comes with the territory."

Midway through the period, Eckhaus got it back by hitting Tony Freeman over the middle for a 48-yard TD, forging a 10-all tie.

Eckhaus scored on a 4-yard run with 48 seconds left in the first half to give the Cougars a 17-10 lead at the break.

James Madison tied it up late in the third when Barnett found Braeden Wisloski for a 68-yard TD strike.

"We needed that at that moment," Chesney said. "It was a little under thrown and we were wondering if he’s going to be able to catch it and out run them. It’s all about that chess match that was going on and using their aggressiveness against them."

Washington State regained the lead with 9:24 remaining when Jack Stevens’ 35-yard field goal bounced off the left upright and in.

On the ensuing possession, Knight broke loose for his longest run of the day, racing 58 yards for a score to make it 24-20 James Madison.

"We knew it was going to be a physical smash-mouth game," Knight said. "We stepped up to the plate. Being able to stay level-headed allowed us to have special plays."

Close call

James Madison trailed in the fourth quarter for the first time since its Week 2 loss at Louisville.

The takeaway

James Madison, which clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Conference championship game last week, kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with the come-from-behind victory.

Washington State fell below .500 and failed to secure bowl eligibility.

Up next

James Madison: At Sun Belt foe Coastal Carolina next Saturday where the Dukes could secure homefield advantage in the conference championship game.

Washington State: Hosts Oregon State next Saturday in a rematch of their road loss to the Beavers on Nov. 1.

