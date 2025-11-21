How to watch WSU Cougars vs. No. 21 James Madison

The Brief The Washington State Cougars face the No. 21 James Madison Dukes on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, with radio coverage on the Cougar Sports Network. WSU needs one more win to become bowl eligible under first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers.



The Washington State Cougars face off against their fourth ranked opponent this season, traveling east to take on the No. 21 James Madison Dukes.

The Cougs, sitting at a 5-5 record, are coming off a big win over Louisiana Tech, meanwhile JMU is rolling at the top of the Sun Belt Conference.

Washington State has played three teams ranked in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll this season, including No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 19 Virginia, and No. 22 North Texas.

Keep reading for more details on the WSU vs James Madison football game and how to watch it live.

What time is the WSU-James Madison game?

Kickoff for Washington State vs. JMU is set for 10 a.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 22.

Where is the WSU-James Madison game?

The Cougars head to the East Coast for the second time this season, facing JMU at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

What TV channel is the WSU-James Madison game on?

The WSU vs. James Madison game will air on ESPN+.

How do I listen to the WSU game on the radio?

A live radio broadcast of the WSU game is available on the Cougar Sports Network, Sirius/XM channel 975 or 965, through the Varsity Network App, or on the TuneIn App. Live audio is also available on the WSU Cougars website.

Cougar football broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff, carry through the game, and conclude with post-game coach and player interviews and the Coug Talk call-in show. In Seattle, it's on KTTH 770 AM, and flagship radio stations are KXLY 920AM/100.7 FM in Spokane and KHTR 104.3 FM in Pullman.

More on the Cougs

The Cougars bounced back with a 28-3 win over LA Tech last Saturday, having suffered a loss against Pac-12 rival Oregon State the game prior. Quarterback Zevi Eckhaus led Washington State with 146 yards on 17-of-25 passing (68%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball for 56 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Wazzu's defense has held their last six opponents to a combined 11.5 points per game, and tallied 14 sacks.

This year's schedule proved to be a tough one, as WSU ended up facing several ranked teams. The Cougars had a pair of fourth-quarter comebacks at No. 4 Ole Miss and at No. 18 Virginia in October, but came up short. The team's first loss of the season came against now-No. 22 ranked North Texas, 10-59.

The Cougs, under first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers, need one more win to become bowl eligible.

Up Next

Following JMU, Washington State will host Oregon State for the Pac-12 Championship on Nov. 29.

