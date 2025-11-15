WSU votes to increase tuition at WA campuses

Facing an enrollment decline, Washington State University regents have voted to raise tuition costs again. The new rates will go into effect beginning with the 2026-2027 academic year.

By the numbers:

Members of the WSU Board of Regents voted in favor of increasing tuition by 3.3% during a meeting in Seattle on Friday, Nov. 15. This would amount to a $373 annual increase for in-state undergraduates and $431 for graduate students, according to the university's WSU Insider.

Over the last six years, enrollment at the Pullman-based university has declined by nearly 20%. The board previously met in September ahead of this Friday meeting where they discussed the future of tuition rates.

The new tuition fees will now push students to pay in excess of $12,200 a year.

WSU's tuition hike comes the same week the university announced they had fired their athletic director, Anne McCoy. Her replacement will come just two years after she ascended to the role.

Dig deeper:

In addition to McCoy's departure, deputy athletic director Ike Ukaegbu also left the department to become a deputy athletic director/chief operating officer for Utah State University's athletic department.

