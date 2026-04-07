Washington State University names Jon Haarlow director of athletics

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The Brief Washington State University has named Jon Haarlow their full-time director of athletics after serving nearly five months with the interim title. Haarlow was named the interim director in November when Anne McCoy was relieved of her position after less than two years in the role. Haarlow has worked 15 years in college athletics with five years in Pullman split between the athletics department and handling business affairs for the main campus.



Washington State University has named Jon Haarlow their full-time director of athletics after serving nearly five months with the interim title.

"At Washington State University, we believe in people who step forward, take on challenges, and deliver results that matter," WSU president Betsy Cantwell said in a statement. "Jon Haarlow has already demonstrated that kind of leadership. This next chapter is about continuing to prove what's possible to Coug Nation and beyond. We are elevating our Athletics program as a point of pride, connection, and impact across our entire system."

Haarlow was named the interim director in November when Anne McCoy was relieved of her position after less than two years in the role. McCoy took over the job after Pat Chun departed to become the athletic director at the University of Washington.

Washington State stated that they would conduct a nationwide search for their new athletic director, before electing to hire the person they already had in place.

Haarlow has worked 15 years in college athletics with five years in Pullman split between the athletics department and handling business affairs for the main campus. Since July 2024, Haarlow has served as assistant vice president and senior deputy athletic director/chief operating officer for the athletic department.

"I would like to thank President Cantwell for the opportunity to lead Cougar Athletics," Haarlow said in a statement. "Washington State is a special place, with special people. My family and I could not be more thrilled to remain home here in Pullman and continue to serve the Cougar community. It is truly an honor to lead such an outstanding group of student-athletes, coaches, and staff—one I do not take lightly. Under President Cantwell's leadership, Cougar Athletics has made significant progress in a short time, and I'm incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together. Now I'm excited for Coug Nation to join us as we move forward.

"There is still work to be done to provide a championship-level experience for our student-athletes. They are the reason we are here. I've experienced firsthand the impact college athletics can have—not only on individuals, but on families and communities. That impact is at the heart of everything we do, and it will continue to guide us moving forward."

Haarlow led the hiring process for football head coach Kirby Moore and soccer head coach Chris Citowicki during his interim stint.

Haarlow has also worked in the athletics departments at Lamar University, Abilene Christian, and the University of New Mexico, where he earned a master's degree in sport administration.

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The Source: Information in this story comes from Washington State University and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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