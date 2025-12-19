How to watch WSU Cougars vs Utah State in Potato Bowl

The Brief Washington State will face Utah State in the 2025 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, a matchup between the Pac-12 and Mountain West. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. PT on Monday, Dec. 22, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, with the game airing on ESPN. The Cougars enter the bowl after a coaching change under new head coach Kirby Moore and are seeking their first bowl win since 2018.



It's a battle between the west as the Washington State Cougars are set to face off against the Utah State Aggies in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The bowl game showcases two of the top conferences in the country, featuring Washington State from the Pac-12 against Utah State from the Mountain West. It's up for debate who will have homefield advantage, as both teams are similar distances away from Boise.

What time is the WSU-Utah State game?

Kickoff for Washington State vs Utah State is set for 11 a.m. PT (noon MT) on Monday, Dec. 22.

Where is the WSU-Utah State game?

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will take place at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

What TV channel is the WSU-Utah State game on?

The WSU vs. Utah State game will air on ESPN.

How do I listen to the WSU game on the radio?

A live radio broadcast of the WSU game is available on the Cougar Sports Network, Sirius/XM channel 963, through the Varsity Network App, or on the TuneIn App. Live audio is also available on the WSU Cougars website.

Cougar football broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff, carry through the game, and conclude with post-game coach and player interviews and the Coug Talk call-in show. In Seattle, it's on KTTH 770 AM, and flagship radio stations are KXLY 920AM/100.7 FM in Spokane and KHTR 104.3 FM in Pullman.

Washington State will take the field after a major coaching shakeup, hiring new head coach Kirby Moore following the departure of Jimmy Rogers.

Moore, a Prosser, Washington native, joins the Cougars program after spending the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Missouri. Rogers left WSU a week after beating Pac-12 rival Oregon State 32-8 to secure a bowl appearance for the Cougs, now serving as the head coach at Iowa State.

The Cougars are playing in their ninth bowl game in the last 10 seasons, but are looking to snap a losing streak, as they haven't won a bowl game since 2018, when they were ranked No. 12 in the nation.

