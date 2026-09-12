WSU manages just 7 points in 27-point loss to Kansas St.

The Brief Kansas State defeated Washington State 34-7 on Saturday, led by quarterback Avery Johnson's three passing touchdowns and Rodney Fields Jr.'s 105 rushing yards. The Kansas State defense dominated, allowing 101 rushing yards and zero offensive touchdowns through two games this season. Washington State looks to rebound from its 0-2 start when it hosts Duquesne in its home opener next Saturday.



Avery Johnson threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns, Rodney Fields Jr. added a 75-yard rushing score, and Kansas State beat Washington State 34-7 on Saturday.

The Kansas State defense has yet to allow an offensive touchdown this season in two games — as the lone Cougar touchdown came on a 47-yard interception return by Jaylen Thomas to end the first half.

"You could tell in the locker room, their hair was up a little bit which is really, really good," Kansas State coach Collin Klein said. "There was a lot of fire and I thought the mindset was really, really good on both sides of the ball coming out of that delay and we were able to capitalize."

Fields ran for 105 yards on 13 carries, while Josh Manning, Joe Jackson and Brandon White all had receiving touchdowns for Kansas State (2-0). Manning had 10 receptions for 97 yards. Johnson was 22 of 34 with two interceptions, and he rushed for 78 yards.

"I feel like just getting that first catch, just seeing that through made it a lot easier from there," Manning said.

Fields started the first drive of the second half with his long scoring run. Kansas State finished with 295 yards on the ground compared to 101 for the Cougars.

"He is really good," Manning said about Fields. "It was amazing."

Caden Pinnick was 9 of 20 for 65 yards for the Cougars (0-2). Kirby Vorhees had 45 yards on the ground.

"Give K-State a lot of credit, a really sound football team and everyone’s got to take ownership on this," Washington State coach Kirby Moore said. "Obviously wasn’t good enough on offense or in the kicking game and that starts with me."

Wendell Gregory had five tackles and two sacks for Kansas State, which has allowed just three points this season in 120 minutes.

"Absolute domination, we knew they were a hard running team, good quarterback, good running back, good team and a good O-line," Gregory said. "I feel like we wanted it more so we just came out there and ate, do what dudes do and got it done."

The game was delayed due to lightning for almost an hour after the halftime break.

The takeaway

Washington State’s offense looked rough for the second straight week after scoring just 10 points against Washington.

Johnson had flashes of brilliance for Kansas State, but he also showed some spots of needed growth. The interception at the end of the half gave the Cougars some life on a bad mistake.

Up next

Washington State has its home opener next Saturday against Duquesne.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Associated Press.

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