Seattle’s Camlin Hotel turns 100, with famous guests and ghost stories

The Brief Seattle’s Camlin Hotel is celebrating its 100th anniversary, after first opening on Halloween night in 1926 to house wealthy newcomers awaiting mansion construction. Over the century, the hotel retained original architectural details, hosted famous rock musicians like Kurt Cobain and Fleetwood Mac, and featured the rooftop Cloud Room highlighted in the film "The Fabulous Baker Boys." Befitting its Halloween opening, the hotel carries a reputation for ghost stories, including reports of a spirit linked to a 1932 fatal fall from the building.



A century after welcoming its first guests on Halloween night, Seattle’s Camlin Hotel is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The Tudor-style hotel opened in 1926, catering to wealthy newcomers looking for a place to stay while their Seattle mansions were being built, according to general manager Shanda Kelstrup.

A home for wealthy arrivals

The backstory:

Kelstrup said wealthy arrivals from the East Coast could settle into rooms equipped with fancy kitchenettes while awaiting their new homes.

A century later, original features remain, including the hotel’s mailbox, brass door numbers and ornate gilded ceiling.

During Prohibition, Kelstrup said, guests could have "special drinks" delivered to their rooms.

Seattle's Camlin Hotel turns 100 years old. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Cloud Room and famous guests

Timeline:

In later years, guests headed upstairs for drinks at the Cloud Room restaurant, which occupied a space originally used as a penthouse.

With views of Puget Sound and the Space Needle, the Cloud Room also appeared in the 1989 film "The Fabulous Baker Boys," starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

The hotel’s guest list included Kurt Cobain, Mötley Crüe and Fleetwood Mac, according to Kelstrup. She described the Camlin as a welcoming place for rock musicians during an era when other hotels turned them away.

The hotel also offered an unusual accommodation during the 1962 World’s Fair — a Chris-Craft yacht lifted into its swimming pool. Guests could rent the boat as a room.

Seattle's Camlin Hotel turns 100 years old. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Ghost stories at the Camlin

Local perspective:

For a hotel that opened on Halloween, ghost stories have become another part of its history.

Kelstrup said guests have reported encounters, though she described nothing menacing.

One story centers on a female spirit believed to be the wife of the Fifth Avenue Theatre’s orchestra leader, who fell seven stories to her death in 1932, according to Kelstrup.

Some guests, she said, report sensing something before learning about the hotel’s haunted reputation.

"We’ve had comments from guests saying that they felt something in a room before," said Kelstrup. "Then they’ve gone online and realized, ‘Oh yeah, there are rumors that this place is haunted.’ 100 years old, how could it not be?"

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