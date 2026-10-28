2 injured in South Seattle shooting, possibly on bus

The Brief Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Seattle's Brighton neighborhood near Rainier Avenue South and South Holden Street. One victim was shot in the leg and the other in the wrist. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating whether the shooting happened aboard a King County Metro bus.



Two people were injured in a shooting in South Seattle Wednesday night, police confirmed.

What we know:

Seattle police said two people were shot near Rainier Avenue South and South Holden Street in the Brighton neighborhood around 10 p.m.

One victim was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the wrist. Police described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

What we don't know:

Police are still working to determine whether the shooting occurred on board a King County Metro bus.

What's next:

Police blocked off the scene and are processing the scene. The public is asked to avoid the area.

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