Alleged threats force cancellation of 2 WA high school football games

The Brief Two Washington high school football games were called off Friday night due to separate threats of violence. A 14-year-old was taken into custody early Saturday morning after allegedly posting a social media threat targeting the Pioneer Bowl. Thurston County deputies are still searching for a juvenile suspect believed to be gang-affiliated who allegedly targeted a student at the Rochester–Centralia game.



Two high school football games in Washington were canceled Friday night due to separate threats of violence, leading to the arrest of a 14-year-old.

The Tumwater School District canceled the Pioneer Bowl between Tumwater and Black Hills high schools after a teenager posted a threat on social media Friday afternoon.

Just 20 minutes away, the matchup between Rochester and Centralia high schools was also called off following an additional targeted threat.

Teen arrested in Tumwater threat

What we know:

Following the social media post, the 14-year-old suspect in the Tumwater threat went on the run.Tumwater police spent six to seven hours searching for the teenager before locating them around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police noted that a family member and a school resource officer assisted in tracking down the suspect. The teen is currently in the custody of Thurston County Youth and Family Services.

By Saturday morning, the Tumwater High School field was reopened for elementary school games. The incident left some families shaken and hesitant to bring their children.

Gang-related threat cancels second game

Dig deeper:

A second, separate threat disrupted the Rochester versus Centralia football game. According to Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders, a student came forward with information about a planned act of violence.

The juvenile suspect, who claimed to be affiliated with a gang, was targeting "a specific student at the game," Sanders wrote in a post to Facebook.

A Rochester school resource officer investigated the claims and deemed the threat credible.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported. Thurston County deputies are continuing the search for the suspect.

Districts prioritize student safety

What they're saying:

In a joint statement, Rochester Superintendent Justin Black and Centralia Superintendent Lisa Grant praised the student who reported the danger.

"No athletic event is more important than the well-being of our students and communities," the superintendents said. "Speaking up when something doesn't seem right is an important part of keeping our schools and communities safe."

RSD and CSD are exploring options to reschedule the canceled game.

Meanwhile, with several weeks of the football season remaining, local parents have expressed growing concerns over when and where the next threat could occur.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Sam Campbell.

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