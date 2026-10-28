Two bears euthanized after woman attacked in backyard in Index, WA

The Brief Wildlife officers euthanized two black bears after a woman was seriously injured in a bear attack in Index, Washington. The woman was bitten and clawed while walking her dog in her backyard Sunday. She was released from the hospital Tuesday. Officials say the bears had been feeding on garbage, creating safety concerns. Both animals will undergo disease testing.



Wildlife officers killed an adult black bear and a juvenile bear after a woman was attacked and seriously injured in Index, Washington on Sunday.

Bear attacks woman in Index, WA backyard

What we know:

The bear attack happened at a home in the town of Index just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said a woman was walking her leashed dog in her backyard along Index-Galena Road near U.S. Route 2 when a black bear attacked her from behind, knocking her down.

The bear reportedly bit and clawed at the woman as she was on the ground, and was able to make it into her home to call 911. The woman was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Wildlife officers searched the area with dogs and set a trap after neighbors reported seeing a large adult bear and a younger bear, likely a mother and cub. Residents in Index reported multiple recent encounters, including bears coming within feet of porches, breaking into locked sheds, and dragging garbage across lawns.

Wildlife officers kill bears after Tuesday sighting

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, officers responded to reports of an adult and juvenile bear up a tree behind an Index business. About 20 minutes prior, a neighbor reported seeing bears digging in trash cans.

Officers observed the bears in the tree with garbage beneath them, and both animals were euthanized. They have since been removed and will undergo disease testing.

The WDFW cites state policy that requires the lethal removal of bears involved in attacks on humans. They also said once bears become habituated to human garbage and non-natural food sources, relocation is rarely successful because the animals lose their fear of humans and often return.

What they're saying:

"Decisions to lethally remove wildlife are never easy and are typically made through close coordination between WDFW biologists, Wildlife Conflict Specialists, law enforcement officers, and other experts," the department said in an official statement. "Unfortunately, once bears know about a non-natural food source or are fed by humans, they may keep coming back to that place. These bears can lose their fear of people, creating a threat of injury to humans."

What you can do:

Wildlife officials noted that bears actively search for food in the fall to prepare for winter hibernation. Residents are urged to secure outdoor attractants by locking up garbage cans, storing pet and livestock food indoors, taking down bird feeders, and cleaning barbecue grills.

If you encounter a bear:

Stand upright, wave your hands above your head, and speak in a calm, low voice.

Back away slowly while avoiding direct eye contact, and never run.

Make noise to alert the animal of your presence.

Keep domestic pets leashed and carry bear spray.

What we don't know:

Wildlife officials did not specify the exact number of encounters Index residents had with the bears before they were euthanized.

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