How to watch UW Huskies vs Nebraska

The Brief The Washington Huskies (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-2, 2-2) this Saturday at 5 p.m. PT at Memorial Stadium following a bye week. The game will air on the Big Ten Network and will also stream on FOX One. The game continues a road-heavy stretch for Washington before the Huskies return home to Seattle on Nov. 7 to host Penn State for Homecoming.



Following a bye week after their 38-26 victory over Purdue, the Washington Huskies (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) travel to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-2, 2-2) this Saturday at 5 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network and streaming on FOX One.

Nebraska enters the Halloween matchup coming off its own bye week after back-to-back three-point losses to Indiana and Oregon. The Huskies will then return home on Nov. 7 to host Penn State for Homecoming, marking the Nittany Lions' first game in Seattle in 105 years.

Local perspective:

Keep reading for details on the University of Washington Huskies vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers game, and how to watch it live.

When is the Washington vs. Nebraska game?

The Washington-Nebraska game is set to kick off 5 p.m. PT or 7 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Where is the Washington vs. Nebraska game?

The Huskies will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to face the Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium.

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA - OCTOBER 16: Dezmen Roebuck #2 of the Washington Huskies hurdles over Don Saunders #7 of the Purdue Boilermakers during the fourth quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium on October 16, 2026 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin C Expand

What TV channel is the Washington vs. Nebraska game?

Saturday's Washington-Nebraska game will air on the Big Ten Network. with Wayne Randazzo, Rhett Lewis and Caroline Hendershot on the call. The will also stream on FOX One.

What radio station is the Washington vs. Nebraska game?

All UW football games will air on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield, with Elise Woodward, former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland, and Dave Mahler on the call. Radio coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM. The broadcast is available on the Huskies Gameday mobile app and the Varsity app.

On Sirius XM, the game will air on FOX Sports (channel 83) and Sports 979 Play By Play (channel 979).

More on the Huskies

The Washington Huskies enter a road-heavy stretch with just one home game over 41 days before hosting Penn State for Homecoming on Nov. 7.

Individually, punter Hunter Green leads the Big Ten with a 47.9-yard average, while quarterback Demond Williams Jr. became only the third signal-caller in school history to reach 1,000 career rushing yards.

Driven by early contributions from five multi-game starters combining for 28 starts, the Huskies are also on pace to surpass last season's program record of 44 starts made by first-year players.

What's next:

Washington returns to Seattle on Saturday, Nov. 7 and will host the Penn State Nittany Lions for Homecoming at Husky Stadium.

The Source: Information in this story came from the University of Washington Athletics' website.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

5 men detained by ICE while camping in WA forest released, return home

Authorities connect serial killer Ted Bundy to 1970s Utah homicide

4 p.m. sunsets are on the horizon in WA. Here's when

Video: Shootout erupts in Seattle's Columbia City, police investigating

Woman hospitalized after bear attacks her near home in Index, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .