Seattle Seahawks evaluating injuries after Chiefs win

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The Brief Charles Cross, Rashid Shaheed and Velus Jones Jr. are dealing with injuries after Seattle’s 20-3 win over Kansas City, with Cross reportedly suffering a high-ankle sprain. Mike Macdonald said Seattle is still determining the severity of Cross’ ankle injury, while early indications regarding Shaheed’s knee injury are positive. The Seahawks could get reinforcements with Jadarian Price expected back at practice this week and Zach Charbonnet continuing to work toward his season debut.



The Seattle Seahawks have a few players dealing with injuries after Sunday night's win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but running back Jadarian Price is also expected to return to practice this week.

Left tackle Charles Cross, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, and running back Velus Jones Jr. each left the team's 20-3 victory over the Chiefs due to injuries. Cross injured his ankle when Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill landed on his right leg with just under eight minutes left to play.

Shaheed didn't play in the second half due to a knee injury, and Jones was also ruled out early in the second half with a hamstring injury.

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A report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Monday that Cross has a high-ankle sprain and will miss time, hoping to return to action after 1–2 weeks.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said they were still determining the severity of Cross' injury on Monday afternoon and wouldn't confirm if that report was accurate.

"I saw that report. It didn’t come from me or our trainer," Macdonald said.

Josh Jones started three games in place of Cross last season and will likely take over the starting left tackle job if Cross does miss time.

The last play of Shaheed's night was Sam Darnold's interception at the end of the first half, though Macdonald said it wasn't clear if the injury happened there or earlier in the game.

"Early returns are positive. How long that means? We’re not sure," Macdonald said of Shaheed. "… I'm not sure what the exact play was because, to my understanding, he came back into the game, so I'm not sure."

The hamstring injury to Jones adds to the list of injury considerations at running back for the Seahawks.

Zach Charbonnet just completed his first week of full participation in practice as he works back into the mix from an ACL injury in January. First-round pick Jadarian Price is expected to return to practice this week after spending the last month on injrued reserve due to a chest injury.

Macdonald wasn't about to give any hint as to whether either running back would play on Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

"Could both play? Yes. Could either play? Yes. Neither one play? Yes," Macdonald said.

If Jones' injury is significant, it could force the Seahawks into placing him on injured reserve. Robert Henry Jr. has been inactive for all three games he's been on the roster since being signed off the practice squad of the Washington Commanders. Such a signing requires a player to remain on the roster for at least three weeks, so Seattle could release him now to allocate the roster spot elsewhere as well.

The Seahawks only get to have eight players return from injured reserve during the regular season. Wide receiver Irvin Charles and guard Anthony Bradford are the first two this season, and Price will become the third when he returns to practice this week. It's unlikely the Seahawks can plan to use on injured reserve spot on Cross, Jones and/or linebacker Chazz Surratt and expect to have all three return to action this season.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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