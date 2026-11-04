Meals on Wheels van hits the road for rural Snohomish County, WA seniors

The Brief Homage Senior Services introduced an upgraded Meals on Wheels van funded by the Hazel Miller Foundation to better navigate rural, icy Snohomish County roads and improve driver safety and visibility. The vehicle expands capacity to roughly 630 meals per week—around 36,000 annually—delivering seven nutritionally tailored weekly meals, fresh produce, and available pet food to homebound seniors and adults with disabilities across both rural and urban areas. Beyond providing essential nutrition for chronic illness and surgery recovery, the weekly visits act as crucial wellness checks and primary social connections for isolated residents.



As winter approaches and colder weather brings challenging road conditions to Western Washington, a vital lifeline is expanding for home-bound seniors and adults living with disabilities in rural Snohomish County.

Homage Senior Services, in Everett, has introduced a new, larger Meals on Wheels delivery van designed to navigate tough rural terrain, ensure safety during icy weather, and scale up nutritional support across the region.

"Relieving that stress, that need in our program, is a huge relief in having this new vehicle," said Erica Polney, registered dietitian at Homage Senior Services.

Navigating rural terrain, severe winter weather

Dig deeper:

Delivering food in rural areas often means managing long, unpaved driveways, steep inclines, and hazardous snow and ice during winter months. For delivery drivers, standard vehicles often face limitations when traveling along those remote routes.

"Especially when winter happens, and inclement weather, and everything else," said Wayne Rose, a delivery driver with Homage Senior Services.

Rose noted that the upgraded vehicle offers improved safety and maneuvering capabilities that directly benefit drivers on difficult roads.

"What’s nice about this is it does give more access," he explained. "It drives higher, so you have better visibility, it doesn’t scrape on the curbs."

With its expanded cargo capacity, the vehicle allows drivers to haul approximately 630 meals per week. That increased capacity translates to roughly 36,000 meals delivered annually to clients in communities including Gold Bar, Monroe, Sultan, Startup, Stanwood, and Tulalip, as well as South Snohomish County cities like Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier, and Bothell.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Meeting a growing demand

Local perspective:

The new van’s arrival comes at a critical time for local seniors and adults living with disabilities. Homage staff report a notable rise in older adults choosing to age in place, combined with financial pressures that leave many vulnerable residents struggling to secure adequate nutrition independently.

"People don’t have a lot of community support in their area, unfortunately. But also, due to disability, they may not actually be able to leave their home," Polney said. "As well as just in this economy, unfortunately. I’ve heard so many clients, like one the other day when he wouldn’t be able to eat even two meals a day without having Meals on Wheels. So, that need is certainly growing."

Tailored nutrition and holistic care

Why you should care:

As a registered dietitian, Polney works directly with clients to ensure the meals meet specialized medical requirements. She said it’s a service particularly vital for people recovering from surgery, managing chronic illnesses, or managing conditions like diabetes, kidney disease, and heart disease.

"Those tailored meals are important to them," Polney noted, highlighting how critical nutritional precision is for clients recently discharged from hospital care.

Each standard delivery provides a full week’s worth of food, consisting of seven easy-to-heat, nutritionally balanced meals accompanied by milk, bread, and fresh produce. Recognizing the role companion animals play in emotional well-being, the program also incorporates pet food assistance when supplies are available.

"So, those seniors also don’t have to worry about where their pet’s next meal is coming from, because those companions are very important to someone who is alone," Polney added.

More than a meal: vital human connection

Why you should care:

Beyond food security, weekly deliveries double as crucial wellness checks and social connection for residents who spend extended periods isolated at home. For many, the brief visit from a delivery driver is their primary interaction with the outside world.

"They look forward to us delivering. They want to have that interaction," Rose said. "And if nobody else in their family is coming by, or they don’t have any caretakers on a regular basis, sometimes we are the only person they see in a week."

The new van was made possible through funding from the Edmonds-based Hazel Miller Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting programs that address poverty, hunger, and community needs throughout South Snohomish County.

Meals on Wheels is one of several core programs offered by Homage Senior Services. Over its 52-year history in Snohomish County, the organization has grown to serve more than 20,000 individuals annually through integrated food and nutrition, health and wellness, minor home repair, social services, and specialized transportation services.

"Our commitment is to provide well-being as they age," said Polney. "That’s our goal."

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