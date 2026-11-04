SWAT team responds to barricaded suspect in Shelton, WA

The Brief A SWAT team responded to a barricaded suspect Wednesday morning in Shelton, Washington, according to law enforcement. The Mason County Sheriff's Office announced that Walnut Street was closed at Fogerty Street while officers worked to resolve the situation. Authorities asked the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes as the investigation continues.



A SWAT team is responding to a barricaded suspect in Shelton, Washington, Wednesday morning.

(Mason County Sheriff's Office)

Large police presence in Mason County, WA

What they're saying:

The Mason County Sheriff's Office first announced the incident on social media at 5:55 a.m., saying that the suspect was barricaded in the area of Walnut Street.

"Walnut Street is currently closed at Fogerty Street while law enforcement works to safely resolve the situation," the press release stated.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area, use alternate routes and allow emergency personnel to work.

What we don't know:

Further information is limited at this time. Updates will be provided as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

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