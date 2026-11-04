SWAT team responds to barricaded suspect in Shelton, WA
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - A SWAT team is responding to a barricaded suspect in Shelton, Washington, Wednesday morning.
(Mason County Sheriff's Office)
Large police presence in Mason County, WA
What they're saying:
The Mason County Sheriff's Office first announced the incident on social media at 5:55 a.m., saying that the suspect was barricaded in the area of Walnut Street.
"Walnut Street is currently closed at Fogerty Street while law enforcement works to safely resolve the situation," the press release stated.
What you can do:
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area, use alternate routes and allow emergency personnel to work.
What we don't know:
Further information is limited at this time. Updates will be provided as they become available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Mason County Sheriff's Office.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Florida plane crash: 9 dead after Learjet crashes in Palm Beach County, officials say
Initiative 638: Inside WA’s ballot measure on sex verification in school sports
Suspected DUI crash on I-5 marks 3rd WSP vehicle hit in 10 days
Seattle dog that took bullet for owner now requires surgery
Sounders in danger of missing playoffs after 5-1 loss to Vancouver
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.