Seattle Kraken rally falls short in 4-3 loss to Rangers

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The Brief The Kraken fell behind 4-0 before scoring three times in the third period, but their comeback fell short in a 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers. Kaapo Kakko, Jordan Eberle and Vince Dunn scored during Seattle’s third-period rally, with Dunn pulling the Kraken within one with 4:58 remaining. Berkly Catton recorded two assists to extend his career-best point streak to eight games as Seattle fell to 9-6-1.



Gabe Perreault, Tye Kartye and Jaroslav Chmelar scored in the first period and the New York Rangers held off the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Saturday for their third straight victory.

Pavel Dorofeyevalos also scored for the Rangers (10-7-1), and Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had two assists.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 25 shots in his Rangers debut. Acquired from Boston in July, he had been on injured reserve because of a foot infection.

Kaapo Kakko, Jordan Eberle and Vince Dunn scored for Seattle (9-6-1) in the final period. Berkley Catton had two assists, extending his points streak to a career-high eight games.

Joey Daccord was pulled for Philipp Grubauer after giving up three goals in the first 14 minutes. Grubauer stopped 15 shots.

Chmelar scored off a rebound to make it 3-0, tapping it in past Daccord after he failed to corral Noah Laba's shot attempt.

Dorofeyev extended the Rangers lead to 4-0 with a nifty backhand to beat Grubauer with seven minutes remaining in the second period. It was Dorofeyev's third goal over his last four games.

Kakko scored on a wraparound goal at 1:50 of the third period.

Eberle scored inside the crease for his fifth goal of the season. Dunn's slap shot trimmed lead to a goal with 4:58 remaining.

Up next

Rangers: At Edmonton on Monday night.

Kraken: Head to Finland for the NHL Global Series, playing two games against Carolina starting Thursday.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Associated Press.

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