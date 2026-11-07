Pilot injured after helicopter used for tree harvesting crashes in Orting, WA parking lot

The Brief A helicopter used for tree harvesting crashed into a parking lot in the Orting area around 10:35 a.m. First responders extricated the sole pilot, who was hospitalized with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries. Crews contained a fuel leak at the scene, and federal regulators (FAA and NTSB) have launched an investigation.



A pilot was hospitalized after a helicopter crashed into a parking lot in the Orting area late Saturday morning following a suspected mechanical failure.

Emergency crews with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue were dispatched around 10:35 a.m. to the 13900 block of McCutcheon Road East. Arriving responders discovered the aircraft had made a hard landing in the lot and was leaking fuel.

Firefighters extricated the pilot, the aircraft’s sole occupant, from the wreckage. Paramedics treated the pilot at the scene before transporting them to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A helicopter used for tree harvesting crashed into a parking lot in the Orting area on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. (Central Pierce Fire & Rescue)

What we know:

Crews worked quickly to contain the leaking fuel and secured the surrounding perimeter to protect the area for investigators.

Preliminary reports indicate the aircraft may have suffered an engine failure prior to the hard landing. Officials noted that the helicopter had been actively conducting tree-harvesting operations at a nearby tree farm before going down.

A helicopter used for tree harvesting crashed into a parking lot in the Orting area on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. (Central Pierce Fire & Rescue)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the pilot or provided updates on their current hospital condition. It remains unclear which company owns or operates the aircraft, and the specific model of the helicopter has not yet been released.

What's next:

Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were notified of the incident. Federal authorities will oversee the formal investigation to determine the exact mechanical factors and cause of the crash.

The Source: Information in this story came from a news release issued by Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

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