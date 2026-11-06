Seattle police investigate possible murde-suicide near UW
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a possible domestic violence murder-suicide that happened near the University of Washington Friday night.
What we know:
Police are asking the public to avoid the area near University Way Northeast and Northeast 45th Street.
A social media post issued by SPD at 7 p.m. said detectives are investigating a possible domestic violence murder and attempted suicide in the U District.
Officers are searching the area for any additional suspects.
What we don't know:
The circumstances leading up to the possible deadly incident are under investigation.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.