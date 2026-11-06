Seattle police investigate possible murde-suicide near UW

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a possible domestic violence murder and attempted suicide in the University District Friday night. Officers are searching for additional suspects near University Way Northeast and Northeast 45th Street. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and police are asking the public to avoid the area.



Seattle police are investigating a possible domestic violence murder-suicide that happened near the University of Washington Friday night.

What we know:

Police are asking the public to avoid the area near University Way Northeast and Northeast 45th Street.

A social media post issued by SPD at 7 p.m. said detectives are investigating a possible domestic violence murder and attempted suicide in the U District.

Officers are searching the area for any additional suspects.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the possible deadly incident are under investigation.

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