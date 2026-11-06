New Everett, WA space offers community hub for dogs and owners

The Brief Pawsome Park & Lodge opened a climate-controlled indoor dog park, daycare, boarding facility, and social club in downtown Everett to offer pets and owners a clean, rain-free alternative to outdoor parks. The facility requires an $89 annual membership, up-to-date vaccinations, and yearly behavioral assessments, featuring staff-monitored play areas with custom-drained turf and full grooming services. The location also houses Barkside Café, a public-access restaurant and bar featuring local murals by Sam Trout that serves as a community gathering space for pet owners and downtown residents.



Dog owners in western Washington know the struggle: when the rainy season hits, keeping their four-legged companion exercised usually means dealing with soggy fur, muddy paws, and slippery public parks.

Pawsome Park & Lodge hopes to offer some relief in downtown Everett. It’s a new indoor dog park, daycare, boarding facility, and social club. Following a soft opening in September, and a grand opening on October 11, it gives local pet owners a year-round, climate-controlled destination to play, relax, and connect.

"We’re so excited to be able to provide a great spot for dog owners in the community," said Chris Rugh, owner of Pawsome Park & Lodge.

Pawsome Park & Lounge (FOX 13 Seattle)

Erasing the public park gamble

Why you should care:

For many dog owners, standard off-leash parks come with an unpredictable risk. Unvaccinated dogs, unmonitored body language, and sudden scuffles can quickly turn an afternoon outing into an unexpected vet bill. Pawsome was designed from the ground up to erase that gamble.

To access the off-leash play areas, daycare, or boarding, every dog must hold an active Pawsome membership ($89/year). Before stepping foot inside, dogs undergo a mandatory annual behavioral assessment and must show proof of up-to-date vaccinations.

"We need to know their temperament, so we test them every year," said Rugh, who spent a year and a half building the concept. "We also make sure that their vaccines are up-to-date."

Once inside, trained staff actively monitor the floor to keep play safe and structured. And for those inevitable potty breaks? The park features a custom turf surface elevated three-quarters of an inch above the floor, sitting over an integrated trench drain system that allows staff to continuously wash down and sanitize the area throughout the day.

A community space for dogs and humans alike

Big picture view:

Pawsome is built as much for people as it is for pups. Attached to the indoor park is Barkside Café, a human-friendly restaurant and bar open to both members and the general public (even those who don't own a dog).

While dogs play off-leash inside the park area, owners can grab a drink or a bite to eat at the café, where pets are welcome on-leash. The café has already begun hosting local events, serving as a neighborhood gathering point for Everett’s growing downtown residential population.

Inside the facility, visitors are greeted by vibrant wall-to-wall art created by local artist Sam Trout, representing one of the largest single-artist mural installations by square footage in the region.

Other key amenities include a self-serve washing station, full grooming services and supervised options for daytime play or overnight stays.

Pawsome Dog Park (FOX 13 Seattle)

High demand in downtown Everett

Local perspective:

Response from the community has been overwhelming. In its first 45 days alone, Pawsome enrolled 115 members, with membership crossing the 250 mark shortly after.

"As you see all these different apartments going up, we’re here to support the community, and that community needs a place where they can get together," Rugh said. "If they have an animal, like a pet, they need their own special place. This is a valuable resource for anybody that has a dog in the Everett area."

Visiting Pawsome Park & Lodge

Location: 2820 Rucker Ave., Everett, WA

Public Hours: Open 7 days a week

Membership & Details: Visit Visit pawsomepark.dog to schedule a temperament assessment or view café menus.

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