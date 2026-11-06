Police seek more video evidence of Bite of Seattle shooting

The Brief The Seattle Police Department has renewed calls for citizen video taken during the July 26 Bite of Seattle shooting to aid in its ongoing four-month investigation. The shooting killed three people—including a 19-year-old believed to be connected to the suspect—and injured five others, resulting in the arrest of one 15-year-old suspect so far. Interim Police Chief Andre Sayles urged anyone with footage or details to contact the department's tip line at (206) 233-5000 or submit evidence through the Seattle Police website.



The Seattle Police Department is looking for more citizen video of the deadly Bite of Seattle shooting.

Authorities have renewed calls for more video taken during the shooting at the Bite of Seattle event on July 26, as their lengthy investigation carries into its fourth month.

The shooting injured five people and left three others dead, including a 19-year-old believed to be associated with the suspect.

So far, police have arrested one suspect, a 15-year-old.

Police believe there is video evidence of the shooting

What you can do:

Police believe that video of the shooting exists, and that it was taken in the immediate vicinity of the shooting, which they say will help in their investigation.

"It has been more than three months since the Bite of Seattle shootings. Our detectives, our CSI team, our patrol officers, and many other parts of our department have been dedicated to solving this case," said interim Police Chief Andre Sayles. "Please, if you have any information, share it. Help us bring justice to these families and help our criminal justice system hold the suspect, or suspects, responsible."

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the SPD tip line at (206) 233-5000, or submit evidence online through the Seattle Police website.

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