Seattle Seahawks' Jadarian Price returns to practice

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The Brief Jadarian Price returned to practice in a limited capacity Thursday after missing the last month with a chest injury, opening the possibility of playing Monday against Chicago. With Price practicing and Zach Charbonnet entering his second week of full participation, Seattle could soon get significant reinforcements in its backfield. Charles Cross remains sidelined with an ankle sprain but is not expected to go on injured reserve, with Josh Jones set to start at left tackle if Cross can’t play.



Running back Jadarian Price was limited in practice for the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday after being designated to return from injured reserve.

Price has been out for the last month with a chest injury that was initially suffered in the team's Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Price played the following week against the Washington Commanders, but has been sidelined ever since.

Head coach Mike Macdonald – who is growing increasingly more tight-lipped about injury status – said it was "realistic" to think Price could play Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

With Price back at practice and Zach Charbonnet entering his second week of full participation at practice, the Seahawks are closing in on getting reinforcements at running back.

The Seahawks will need to add Price back to the active roster in order to play against the Bears.

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Left tackle Charles Cross is not expected to go on injured reserve due to the sprained ankle he sustained in Sunday night's win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Cross did not practice on Thursday, but Macdonald said he's doing well.

"Charles is coming along great. He's not going to practice today, but he's doing great," Macdonald said.

With Cross likely out this week, Josh Jones will get the start at left tackle in his place. Jones started three games at left tackle in place of Cross last season and performed well for Seattle.

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee), running back Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring), and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (ankle) also did not practice on Thursday. All three are dealing with injuries from the Chiefs' game.

Macdonald didn't comment on Jones or Nwosu before practice, but said that Shaheed is doing well. He said he didn't think Shaheed was going to practice, but wasn't certain. It gave the implication that Shaheed isn't far away from being able to be on the field, however.

Including Price, the Seahawks had nine players listed as limited for Thursday's practice. Guard Anthony Bradford (knee), linebackers Drake Thomas (ankle), Tyrice Knight (hip), Chazz Surratt (calf), Patrick O'Connell (toe), and Connor O'Toole (hamstring), defensive tackle Leonard Williams (Achilles), and quarterback Drew Lock (right elbow).

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was given a rest day, and linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence was limited for rest purposes.

Injury Report:

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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