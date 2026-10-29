Collapsed WA ice caves, melting Rainier snowfield raise concerns ahead of winter

The Brief A dry, warm early autumn has caused the Big Four Ice Caves to completely collapse and created significant melting holes and sub-surface rushing water across Mount Rainier’s Muir Snowfield. Washington State Climatologist Guillaume Mauger noted that consecutive warm, dry seasons create cumulative damage on regional glaciers that can lead to lasting, long-term consequences. Forecast models project a drier November and December, while an anticipated "Super El Niño" increases the likelihood of a warmer winter ahead.



Collapsed ice caves along the Mountain Loop Highway and holes in Mount Rainier’s Muir Snowfield are drawing attention after a dry start to fall, as Washington’s state climatologist warns that repeated warm, dry seasons can take a toll.

Tacoma mountain climber Darren Chromey regularly hikes the Muir Snowfield in autumn. This week, what he found stopped him in his tracks.

"The way that the snow has melted this year is unbelievable, especially in September and October," said Chromey.

Washington's dry fall has led to ice caves collapsing along the Mountain Loop Highway.

Big Four Ice Caves collapse

What we know:

An October trail report posted to the Washington Trails Association website described the Big Four Ice Caves as having "completely collapsed."

A FOX 13 Seattle visit found a pile of collapsed snow still dripping with meltwater, with nothing resembling a cave.

On Mount Rainier, Chromey described holes in both the snow and ice. As he headed back down toward Paradise from Camp Muir, he could hear water moving beneath the surface.

"You could hear the water roaring underneath your feet," said Chromey.

Washington State Climatologist Guillaume Mauger said much of the year has been warm, and several dry summers in a row can have cumulative effects on glaciers.

What could winter bring?

What we don't know:

With a "Super El Niño" in the forecast, Mauger said the odds favor a warmer winter, though El Niño does not perfectly predict how the season will unfold.

Climate models also point toward a drier November and December.

While Mauger said he is not losing hope, he cautioned that the effects of repeated warm, dry conditions can extend beyond a single season.

"There are long-term consequences that can add up in some places," said Mauger.

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