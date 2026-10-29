Crews respond to aircraft crash near McMinnville, OR airport

The Brief Emergency crews responded to an aircraft crash near an airport in McMinnville, Oregon. The crash closed Highway 233. It's known what led up to the crash.



Crews are at the scene of an aircraft crash near the McMinnville, Oregon Airport on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, there was an aircraft crash near the McMinnville Airport and Oregon-233 was closed one mile west of Dayton.

What they're saying:

"This could be an extended closure," officials said.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what aircraft was involved in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from a post on X from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

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