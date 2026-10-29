Crews respond to aircraft crash near McMinnville, OR airport
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. - Crews are at the scene of an aircraft crash near the McMinnville, Oregon Airport on Thursday afternoon.
What we know:
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, there was an aircraft crash near the McMinnville Airport and Oregon-233 was closed one mile west of Dayton.
What they're saying:
"This could be an extended closure," officials said.
Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said what aircraft was involved in the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The Source: Information in this story came from a post on X from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
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