Police search for suspect after deadly Everett, WA apartment shooting
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Police are searching for a shooter who killed a man and injured another in an apartment parking lot in Everett Monday night.
Deadly Everett apartment parking lot shooting
What we know:
According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to The Luella Apartments near the corner of 4th Avenue West and Center Road at around 9:15 p.m. This apartment complex is across the street from Voyager Middle School.
Deputies said when they arrived at the scene they found an adult male dead and another man injured. The surviving victim was taken to a nearby hospital and their condition remains unknown.
What we don't know:
A suspect remains at large. Authorities have not yet released a description.
What's next:
Further information is limited at this time. Deputies are expected to deliver an update later Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from direct communication between FOX 13 Seattle and the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.
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