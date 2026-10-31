Seattle forecast: Cold start Saturday, great weather for Halloween

The Brief A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday for areas north of Seattle, with temperatures near freezing. Halloween brings dry, cool weather with afternoon sunshine and highs in the low to mid-50s. Sunshine continues Sunday, with dry conditions expected for Monday's Seahawks game before showers return Thursday.



A Frost Advisory will be in effect through 9 a.m. Saturday with temperatures near freezing, which could harm sensitive plants. This advisory will be for areas north of Seattle to Bellingham, the cascades foothills and along the strait.

A Frost Advisory will be in effect through 9am Saturday with temperatures near freezing, which could harm sensitive plants.

What's next:

After a wet end of the week, more sunshine with sun and clouds for the Halloween weekend. It will be a chilly start to the day, but highs will be a few degrees warmer with more afternoon sunbreaks.

After a wet end of the week, more sunshine with sun and clouds for the Halloween weekend.

Temperatures Saturday will be milder with highs in the mid to low 50s. The clouds will clear by midday with a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon.

Temperatures Saturday will be milder with highs in the mid to low 50s.

Halloween Forecast

The trick-or-treat forecast is looking dry and cool, not too spooky for the kiddos. It will get cool into the evening, so make sure to bring warm clothes!

The trick-or-treat forecast is looking dry and cool, not too spooky for the kiddos.

Looking Ahead:

More sunshine is expected into Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Weak upper level riding will return for the beginning of the week with dry skies. Great weather for the Seahawks game, with dry and partly cloudy skies. Shower chances return Thursday through the end of the week.

More sunshine is expected into Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.

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